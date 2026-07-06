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Mosaab Salah

OFFICIAL: Diriyah Club Appoint Former Benfica and Wolves Boss Bruno Lage Ahead of Historic Saudi Pro League Debut

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B. Lage
Al Diraiyah
Saudi Pro League

Fresh off their monumental promotion to the top tier of Saudi football, newly promoted Diriyah Club have sent a resounding message to the rest of the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The top-flight newcomers have officially appointed decorated Portuguese tactician Bruno Lage as their new head coach for the upcoming 2026–2027 season.

Diriyah, who secured their historic debut appearance in the SPL via the promotion play-offs, are wasting no time showing their ambition.

By bringing in a manager of Lage’s pedigree, the club intends to do far more than just fight relegation—they are building to compete.

  • A Proven Winner with Elite Pedigree

    Born in Setúbal, Portugal, the 50-year-old Lage brings nearly three decades of high-level football experience spanning four major footballing environments: Portugal, England, Brazil, and elite UEFA European competitions.

    Lage is best known for his historic tenure at Benfica. After returning to the club in 2018 to manage the B team, he was swiftly promoted to the senior squad just six months later. What followed was legendary: he took over with Benfica sitting seven points behind the league leaders and miraculously guided them to the 2018–19 Primeira Liga title. His achievements during that spell include:

    • Fastest coach in Primeira Liga history to reach 25 league wins (achieving it in just 27 matches).
    • Sweeping both the Primeira Liga Coach of the Year (2018–19) and Portuguese Coach of the Year (2019) awards.
    • Securing a full cabinet of domestic silverware, including the Primeira Liga, Taça da Liga, and the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.


    Lage’s career has since taken him to the bright lights of the English Premier League, where he succeeded Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolverhampton Wanderers—following prior experience in England as an assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

    He has also managed heavyweights Botafogo in Brazil’s Série A and recently wrapped up a second stint at Benfica in 2024, which featured a masterclass 4–0 UEFA Champions League demolition of Atlético Madrid.

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  • The Master of Youth and Star Development

    Diriyah’s appointment of Lage signals a heavy investment in modern, attractive football. A holder of the prestigious UEFA Pro Licence, Lage is highly regarded for his attacking, possession-based philosophy and tactical flexibility.

    Crucially for a rising SPL club, Lage is a renowned mastermind when it comes to nurturing talent. He played an instrumental role in developing some of Europe's elite, including:

    • João Félix, Florentino Luís, and Ferro during their breakout years.
    • João Cancelo, whom Lage mentored during an eight-year stint in Benfica's youth academy. Cancelo has publicly described Lage as a vital "father figure" during his developmental years.

    Lage even literally wrote the book on modern tactics, co-authoring the acclaimed coaching book “Soccer: Developing a Know-How” alongside Carvalhal.


  • What This Means for Diriyah Club

    With the 2026–2027 Roshn Saudi League scheduled to kick off this August, Diriyah Club is stepping into the most competitive era in Saudi football history. Tasked with squaring off against the world-class squads of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli, Diriyah is giving Lage the reins to implement a long-term footballing identity.

    By securing a manager who has won major European titles, broken league records, and coached in the Premier League, Diriyah has pulled off a massive statement coup. Lage knows how to build structural success from the ground up. For a club entering its first-ever top-flight season, his mixture of tactical flexibility and world-class player development makes this a perfect marriage.

    The "Diriyah Tan" era has officially begun, and with Bruno Lage at the helm, the top tier has a fascinating new wild card to watch out for.

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