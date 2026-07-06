OFFICIAL: Diriyah Club Appoint Former Benfica and Wolves Boss Bruno Lage Ahead of Historic Saudi Pro League Debut

Born in Setúbal, Portugal, the 50-year-old Lage brings nearly three decades of high-level football experience spanning four major footballing environments: Portugal, England, Brazil, and elite UEFA European competitions.

Lage is best known for his historic tenure at Benfica. After returning to the club in 2018 to manage the B team, he was swiftly promoted to the senior squad just six months later. What followed was legendary: he took over with Benfica sitting seven points behind the league leaders and miraculously guided them to the 2018–19 Primeira Liga title. His achievements during that spell include:

Fastest coach in Primeira Liga history to reach 25 league wins (achieving it in just 27 matches).

Sweeping both the Primeira Liga Coach of the Year (2018–19) and Portuguese Coach of the Year (2019) awards.

Securing a full cabinet of domestic silverware, including the Primeira Liga, Taça da Liga, and the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.





Lage’s career has since taken him to the bright lights of the English Premier League, where he succeeded Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolverhampton Wanderers—following prior experience in England as an assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

He has also managed heavyweights Botafogo in Brazil’s Série A and recently wrapped up a second stint at Benfica in 2024, which featured a masterclass 4–0 UEFA Champions League demolition of Atlético Madrid.