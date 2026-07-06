Mosaab Salah

Kooora Editor-in-Chief

I began my journey in sports journalism in 2016, specializing in global football coverage, with a particular focus on Spanish football and Europe’s top leagues. Over the years, I combined field reporting with in-depth analysis before transitioning in 2021 into Search Engine Optimization (SEO) within sports media organizations. For me, this was a natural evolution, as it allowed me to merge my passion for football with modern digital publishing tools, enabling me to produce content that balances technical depth with wide audience reach. In 2025, I was appointed Editor-in-Chief.

My passion for football began in 2006 when I watched Andrés Iniesta for the first time in a UEFA Champions League final. From that moment, I developed a deep emotional connection with FC Barcelona. Football, for me, has never been just a game—it became a story of passion, identity, and an ongoing narrative of creativity and drama. Among all the moments I’ve experienced as a fan, the night Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remains the most special, when we won 6–1 after losing 4–0 in the first leg—what I consider the greatest comeback in Champions League history.

Today, I specialize in several areas, including tactical analysis of European and Arab leagues, as well as coverage of major European competitions like the UEFA Champions League and continental tournaments. I also work on SEO strategies in sports media, which has given me a unique perspective that blends technical and analytical expertise—ultimately leading me to the Editor-in-Chief position.

As for my all-time favorite lineup: Manuel Neuer in goal; Dani Alves, Virgil van Dijk, Gerard Piqué, and Philipp Lahm in defense; in midfield, the legendary Barcelona trio Sergio Busquets, Andrés Iniesta, and Xavi Hernández; and in attack, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazário, and Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, Iniesta is the heartbeat of any team, while combining Messi and Cristiano represents a golden era that may never be repeated.

Throughout my career, I have published several notable analyses and articles, including:

– Neymar’s collapse… How his father and the fans “killed” the human side of Brazil’s star!

– Time is like a sword… Why didn’t Barcelona solve its financial problems before Messi’s departure?

– Cristiano Ronaldo declares it… “I am your supreme lord!”

You can follow me on my social media platforms through the following links: