'Obstacles that will always exist' - Cristian Romero appears to take swipe at Tottenham ownership over Ange Postecoglou sacking as he posts farewell to Australian just minutes after Thomas Frank is announced as new boss C. Romero Tottenham A. Postecoglou T. Frank Premier League

Cristian Romero has appeared to take aim at Tottenham's decision-makers in a heartfelt farewell to Ange Postecoglou following Thomas Frank's arrival.