Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner provides crucial Morgan Gibbs-White injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Nottingham Forest have a demanding schedule, and losing Gibbs-White would be a significant blow. Glasner provided further details on the timeline for a final decision regarding his squad selection.

“He suffered a minor muscle injury at Palace, so we have to see how he reacts today and how he deals with tomorrow’s session. Then I will take the final decision,” Glasner stated. He added: “It doesn’t seem too serious, so there is a chance he will be available.”