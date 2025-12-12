Getty/GOAL
'He's not Daniel Munoz' - Amad Diallo told he's a 'worry' at Man Utd as 'rabbit in headlights' Patrick Dorgu is singled out by former Premier League-winning defender
Amorim system: Portuguese sticking with 3-4-3 formation
Ruben Amorim has continued to favour a 3-4-3 system across his reign at Old Trafford, despite facing plenty of questions when it comes to that tactical approach. United have been accused of lacking the players to meet the demands of their Portuguese head coach.
Defenders more accustomed to filling full-back roles, such as Diogo Dalot, are required to offer width and attacking threat on the flanks, while natural wingers - such as Amad - are often asked to track back into positions that feel slightly alien to them.
Premier League rivals have acquired performers that fit the wing-back mould, with Crystal Palace star Munoz considered to be the poster boy for that role - with the Colombia international as comfortable flying forward as he is helping out at the back. United are still looking for options that tick both of those boxes.
- Getty Images Sport
No Munoz: Amad uncomfortable in wing-back role
Premier League title winner Parker admits as much, with the former United right-back - speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler - telling GOAL of obvious areas that are in need of reinforcement at Old Trafford: "You look at it and it isn’t about one player with Manchester United. You are, in my opinion, looking across the line of midfield - that’s including the wing-backs, the four right across that area. All of those areas could do with bits at the moment.
"There are good bits, good bits with Amad playing as a wing-back - really good bits - but there are still those bits you worry about because he’s not a Munoz. You look at him at Crystal Palace, and he’s [Amad] not him. He can beat people one-on-one a lot more times but you are looking at the longer game, the bigger picture, and Munoz will offer you more on a regular basis than Amad does attacking-wise and defensively.
"You look on the left side with Dalot, and Dorgu is lacking confidence. He is a different player when he plays for Denmark, he looks a different player. There are too many players, we are seeing two of them at Napoli - not so much with Scott McTominay but you saw it with [Rasmus] Hojlund that he just couldn’t evolve at Manchester United. Dorgu at this moment is like a rabbit in the headlights."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Dorgu concerns: Dane still searching for a spark
Amorim has conceded that Dorgu, who moved to Manchester from Lecce for £25 million ($33m) in January 2025, is still searching for a spark in English football. He has said of the 21-year-old: "When I see them training they are doing so much better than in games. Then Patrick, when I see him playing for the national team, he’s scored a great goal against Scotland, the decision that he made under pressure was completely different [to calmly sidefoot home] to the decision[s] he’s making in our team. You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball. I can feel it, the anxiety."
Amorim has also said of efforts being made across transfer windows to get more bodies on board: "We need time to improve the characteristics of the team. I've said that. It is these characteristics that in time we will try to get to be a better team. If we are the perfect set-up to play in this way, not yet. But like any team, we need time to put the right characteristics into every position."
- Getty
Transfer plans: Will Man Utd spend again in 2026?
United are expected to spend again in 2026, in January and over the summer, with it possible that they will look to bring in more wing-backs - with specialists required in order for full potential to be unlocked in Amorim’s tactical blueprint.
Advertisement