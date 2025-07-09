'Not a mannequin' - Mauricio Pochettino stamps authority on USMNT as contentious Gold Cup decisions represent a line in the sand for Christian Pulisic, other top stars

Just a year from the World Cup, the USMNT stumbled into controversy, one that forced Pochettino to set a new tone

It may not have been the biggest moment of the U.S. men's national team's Gold Cup run, but it might have been the most impactful. It didn't come on the pitch or even in USMNT training. It came in a temporary tent constructed outside of PayPal Park for the sole purpose of hosting news conferences.

"When I signed my contract with the federation, I was appointed head coach," Mauricio Pochettino said one day before the USMNT began their Gold Cup campaign. "I’m not a mannequin."

It was a line in the sand. On one side of it was Pochettino, the man who did not intend to sit idly by as his USMNT tenure suddenly turned contentious. On the other side was anyone who would oppose his authority within the team. Pochettino sent a message: get with the program or get out of the program.

Article continues below

More than a trophy, that's what this Gold Cup ended up being about: drawing that line. Just a year out from the World Cup, the USMNT stumbled into controversy, one that forced Pochettino to set a new tone. How those in this program react will define these final months of 2025. Whether or not this group buys in fully will likely determine what the road to the 2026 World Cup - and the tournament itself - looks like.

Pochettino spoke often about culture and the Gold Cup was his chance to put the foundation in place. The U.S. may or may not be talented enough to win at the World Cup next summer. But until then, Pochettino and the rest of American soccer will be looking to see who's committed enough to make it a successful journey.