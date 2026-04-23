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Norway 2026 World Cup kitsNike
Angelica Daujotas

Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Norway’s classic red returns with a modern twist for 2026 World Cup kits

Norway look set to head into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a refreshed identity, as Nike prepares a new set of kits rooted in national heritage but modernised for a new generation.

Shop Norway kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

With stars like Erling Haaland leading the line, the Scandinavian side’s visual identity is expected to carry added weight as they return to the global stage.

Shop Norway kits at NikeBuy now

Here’s everything you need to know about Norway’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs, release details and prices.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Shop: Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Norway home kitNike

    Norway Home Kit

    Norway’s 2026 home kit sticks closely to tradition, retaining the nation’s iconic red base while introducing subtle but meaningful updates.

    The shirt features a rich red foundation, complemented by deep navy and white detailing, a direct nod to the colours of the Norwegian flag. Nike has opted for a cleaner, more refined execution this time around, focusing on heritage rather than experimentation.

    A key detail lies in the textured pattern embedded into the fabric, inspired by Nordic design cues and traditional Scandinavian aesthetics. This gives the shirt a premium feel while maintaining a classic on-pitch look.

    The crest and Swoosh are expected to sit cleanly on the chest, with minimal disruption to the overall design, reinforcing a timeless identity as Norway aim to re-establish themselves on the international stage.

    Shop Norway kits at NikeBuy now
    Shop Norway kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now
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  • Norway away kitNike

    Norway Away Kit

    For the away kit, Nike takes a more progressive approach, offering a fresh contrast to the traditional home colours.

    The design is expected to feature a crisp white base, accented by bold red and blue elements that mirror the national flag. This cleaner palette allows for more visual flexibility while still maintaining a strong connection to Norwegian identity.

    Subtle graphic detailing - potentially influenced by icy textures or Nordic landscapes - adds depth without overwhelming the overall look.

    The away kit strikes a balance between innovation and familiarity, giving Norway a versatile option for fixtures where the home colours aren’t suitable.

    Shop Norway kits at NikeBuy now
    Shop Norway kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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