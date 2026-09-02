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Nico O'Reilly opens up on brutally honest Pep Guardiola lesson that helped make him a Man City superstar
Transitioning from academy prospect to elite defender
Breaking into the Manchester City first team is arguably one of the toughest challenges in world football, requiring far more than just natural technical ability. The transition from youth-team prospect to established senior star demands immense tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and a willingness to adapt to the most rigorous coaching standards in the modern game.
For O'Reilly, that journey culminated in a sensational breakout campaign last season, a run of form that earned him the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year award, with the 21-year-old left-back firmly cementing his status as one of Europe's most exciting young defenders.
However, his path to stardom under former manager Guardiola was not without its hurdles, requiring a stark reality check to elevate his game to an elite standard.
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O'Reilly details Guardiola's brutal reality check
Navigating the demands of an elite dressing room requires constant growth, with O'Reilly - speaking exclusively to Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast - revealing the blunt feedback that ultimately transformed his game.
Despite possessing the technical quality expected of a City academy graduate, the youngster admitted he had to drastically alter his work rate. The England international detailed how his former Catalan boss laid out exactly what was missing from his defensive arsenal.
He said: "When I first came through he said; 'On the ball, no problems, but off the ball you need to be more aggressive. More hungry. More desire'. And that's something I picked up and that's what helped me get to where I was last season and the trust he had in me. I think that was the biggest lesson he gave me."
The sacrifices behind a superstar rise
The journey to becoming a fixture in Enzo Maresca's current City squad began long before Guardiola's tactical interventions. Reaching the pinnacle of the Premier League requires a level of dedication that often alienates young hopefuls from their peers.
O'Reilly reflected on the personal cost of his footballing education, acknowledging that his teenage years looked vastly different from those of his friends. The full-back explained that early curfews and relentless training schedules were non-negotiable requirements for success.
He added: "In the school days, when you were younger, 14, 15, even a bit younger than that. Your friends would go out to parties, hang around out late and you kind of have to not go and say; 'I can't go, I've got training'. That was one of the sacrifices, growing up different to everyone else. Throughout my whole life and career I've just dedicated everything to football. You don't grow up as a normal kid."
Those early sacrifices have certainly paid off, pitching him against the very best in the sport, with O'Reilly naming Lionel Messi as the toughest attacker he has faced. Looking to the future, the City star also tipped Liverpool prospect Rio Ngumoha for a massive 2026-27 season, describing the teenager as a "very, very special" talent.
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