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'I don't know what I'll do' - Neymar drops HUGE retirement hint over Santos future
Neymar casts doubt on club future
Neymar has cast significant doubt over his long-term future in club football, admitting he could retire when his current contract with Santos expires in December. The 34-year-old recently announced his retirement from international duty following Brazil's World Cup exit. The veteran forward has featured for his boyhood club since returning from the tournament. However, he remains entirely undecided about his next career move once his current deal in Santos concludes.
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Forward determined to honour current deal
Speaking on his YouTube channel while attending the Neymar Jr. Institute auction, the Brazilian superstar shed light on his mindset. He insisted that he is fully focused on his immediate commitments before making any definitive decisions regarding retirement.
I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar explained. "I have a contract with Santos until December.
"I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time."
Grateful despite World Cup frustration
The attacker recently called time on his international career after enduring a frustrating World Cup campaign. Muscular injuries severely limited his impact, restricting him to just two appearances during Brazil's run in the tournament. Despite those physical setbacks, the country's all-time leading scorer goals insists he is currently in fine shape.
"I'm feeling good physically, more and more so, out on the pitch," Neymar stated. "And that's what matters. I want to always improve even if I'm at the end of my career. I'm very happy to have experienced what I've experienced up to now. I'm very grateful to God for what he has given me. I have nothing to complain about my career."
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Taking it one step at a time
Neymar initially returned to his boyhood club in January 2025 in a bid to regain his fitness. His arrival followed an incredibly injury-plagued stint with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star enjoyed a successful return, helping Santos successfully avoid relegation before extending his contract until the end of the current year. For now, the Brazilian will concentrate on his remaining fixtures with the South American giants before deciding on his next career move.
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