‘Not about beating five players’ - The ‘next step’ for Rio Ngumoha as Liverpool legend John Barnes explains what 17-year-old wonderkid needs from 2026-27 campaign

Ngumoha’s game is all about being direct and running at opponents. He has been accused of trying too much at times, but Liverpool are aware of the need to avoid reining him in - with his creative talent setting him apart from forwards that occasionally play safe.

Barnes added on Ngumoha being managed and moulded in the right way: “You want him to do what's right for the team. It's okay expressing himself and beating five players and not having any end product.

“So it depends on what you consider to be his game. Because of course he's got to score goals. It's okay just beating players all the time but then after beating players, beating players, beating players, how many goals are you going to score? How many goals are you going to create? So that's how you're going to be judged. Not how good you look and how many players you can beat.

“So it's not a question of reining him in. It's a question of giving him end product and making him a valuable part of the team from that perspective.”