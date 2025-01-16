Ryan Reynolds Eva Longoria Kate UptonGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

The new Wrexham?! Co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney partner with A-list investors such as Eva Longoria & Kate Upton to purchase South American football club in deal worth over £24.5m

WrexhamLeague OneShowbizSoccer citiesLa EquidadPrimera A

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney form part of the A-list investment group – which includes Eva Longoria and Kate Upton – now in charge of La Equidad.

  • Hollywood stars involved in ambitious project
  • Tylis-Porter Group own 99% of La Equidad
  • More documentary series are in the pipeline
