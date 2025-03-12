'That's why he'll never win the Ballon d'Or!' - Vinicius Jr torn to shreds for blazing crucial spot-kick into row Z as Real Madrid toil in Champions League showdown with rivals Atletico
Vinicius Junior was brutally mocked after he skied a crucial penalty in Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid given penalty while 1-0 down
- Vinicius sent spot-kick way off target
- Brazilian mocked for his poor effort