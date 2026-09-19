Nestor Lorenzo hints at James Rodriguez successor as Colombia prepare to hand over iconic No. 10 shirt

Speaking at the squad announcement, the Argentine tactician insisted that the legendary jersey remains in circulation and is ready to be earned by emerging talent. Brushing aside talk of retiring the shirt with his trademark humour, Lorenzo said: "I was thinking of calling up 'El Pibe' [Carlos] Valderrama (laughs).

"The number 10 shirt will certainly be worn, and it is a shirt of great honour for Colombia, but there are players capable of wearing it and performing well. We see the raw talent is there, and the next '10' will soon emerge to win the fans' hearts all over again."