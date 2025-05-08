Napoli join Kevin De Bruyne race! Antonio Conte's side make contact and ready to battle Liverpool and Chicago Fire for Man City star

Getty ImagesJude SummerfieldNapoli join Kevin De Bruyne race! Antonio Conte's side make contact and ready to battle Liverpool and Chicago Fire for Man City starK. De BruyneSSC NapoliTransfersManchester CityLiverpoolPremier LeagueSerie AChicago Fire FCNapoli have contacted Kevin De Bruyne's representatives over a potential move to Italy, according to a report.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Bruyne will leave Man City this summerNapoli keen on free transferLiverpool and Chicago Fire also want Belgian starFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱