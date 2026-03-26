Napoli 'furious' at Romelu Lukaku as star striker refuses to return to training base after withdrawing from Belgium squad

The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli has hit a breaking point during the March international break. Despite withdrawing from the Belgium national team, the 32-year-old has not reported back to Italy as expected. Sky Sport Italia suggest the club is now considering a significant financial penalty for the forward, who is said to have broken strictly enforced internal rules regarding player conduct and recovery protocols.

Lukaku had been expected to reunite with his club team-mates on Thursday to continue his rehabilitation process. However, the former Chelsea and Inter man has chosen to remain in Antwerp. He is reportedly training at a specialized clinic - the same facility previously used by Kevin De Bruyne for elite-level recovery - but the fact that this stay was not sanctioned by Napoli has left the Partenopei hierarchy "furious" with the player.