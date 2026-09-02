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Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk speaks out after sealing dramatic Tottenham transfer move to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi in double Stamford Bridge raid
Spurs complete double raid on Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur have secured Mudryk on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an option to make the switch permanent for £75 million. Shortly after announcing the 25-year-old, Spurs completed a £7m deal for his former Stamford Bridge teammate Tosin, who arrives as a replacement for Kevin Danso, who has joined Sunderland on loan.
Mudryk becomes the first player to transfer directly between the London rivals since goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini made the switch in 2009. The arrivals mark Tottenham's ninth and tenth summer acquisitions, pushing total window expenditure near £400m alongside earlier moves for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Savio.
- Newspix
Mudryk eager to work with De Zerbi again
Reacting to the transfer, Mudryk expressed his delight at linking up with his former manager. "It's a great feeling," he told Tottenham's official website. "I can't wait to start training and playing for the club, and I'm so excited to be reunited with Roberto De Zerbi.
"I'm a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited. I can see it's a strong squad here with good players, and I'm looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them."
De Zerbi, who coached Mudryk during the 2021-22 campaign at Shakhtar Donetsk, welcomed the reunion. "Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team," De Zerbi stated. "He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent. I will demand a lot from Misha and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that then he can become a very important player for us. I am very happy he chose to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again."
Defensive signing Tosin also expressed his enthusiasm: "I'm in an important part of my career and speaking to the head coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it's a very good fit. He wants the team to play with courage and that's something that I always look to do. I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be. That's something that has to be done every single day, especially on the training pitch, and I will be bringing that mentality to the club."
Late pivot after missed targets
Spurs turned to Mudryk after deadline-day setbacks elsewhere, having failed to land Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, who ultimately chose Manchester City.
The move offers the Ukrainian an opportunity to rebuild his career. Having joined Chelsea for £62m in January 2023, Mudryk spent 20 months sidelined due to alleged doping violations following an adverse urine sample. He was cleared to return in July after the Football Association and World Anti-Doping Agency resolved the matter, having not played competitively since November 2024.
- AFP
Finding top form in north London
Mudryk experienced some of his best career form under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk and will now aim to secure regular game time. With De Zerbi expecting maximum commitment, the winger must quickly build match fitness and establish himself in Tottenham's revamped squad.
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