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Mykhailo Mudryk's next club revealed? Chelsea hatch shock transfer plan for returning star
Chelsea weigh up Strasbourg loan move
Chelsea are currently exploring the possibility of sending Mudryk to Strasbourg on a short-term loan. The Ukrainian winger is finally returning to first-team football after his anti-doping suspension was officially lifted. He has not played a competitive match since initially testing positive for meldonium. A devastating four-year ban was later imposed, but the complex case was successfully resolved following a lengthy appeal.
Putting him straight back into the fiercely competitive Premier League is viewed as a major risk by the club. Chelsea urgently need to restore his match fitness, confidence, and market value without exposing him to intense domestic pressure.
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Alonso's crowded attacking options
According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea intend to thoroughly assess Mudryk's current physical condition before making a definitive decision on his future. However, a temporary move to France is becoming an increasingly serious option.
Immediately thrusting the winger into Alonso’s starting plans at Stamford Bridge appears incredibly difficult. The club have enjoyed a busy transfer window, adding experienced forward Danny Welbeck and young attacker Morgan Rogers to an already crowded squad.
Even if the Ukrainian performs exceptionally well during training, that fierce competition makes guaranteed minutes highly unlikely. A move to Strasbourg would instead provide a familiar BlueCo environment for him to secure consistent action.
Interest from Premier League rivals
While a move to the French top flight seems incredibly sensible, Mudryk is attracting significant transfer interest from elsewhere. Several European sides are reportedly monitoring the explosive winger's situation closely. Furthermore, talkSPORT reports that newly promoted Coventry City are among three Premier League clubs actively considering a domestic loan move. These options could prove incredibly appealing if the attacker strongly wishes to remain in England.
The Blues, however, may be naturally reluctant to sanction a deal that could strengthen a domestic rival. A carefully monitored switch to their sister club Strasbourg ultimately represents the safest overall solution for the Chelsea hierarchy.
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Rebuilding a stalled football career
Mudryk desperately needs immense patience and regular football as he looks to rebuild following a massive absence from the professional game. He must prove himself again away from the immense pressure of representing Chelsea.
Strasbourg currently require far more individual attacking threat in wide areas, making this a mutually beneficial arrangement. The Ukrainian's blistering speed and direct dribbling ability could make him a hugely important player in Ligue 1.
Before any move is officially sanctioned, Chelsea will insist that the loan agreement must include clear playing-time assurances. The coming weeks will be absolutely crucial as Mudryk prepares to relaunch his stalled footballing career.
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