Move over Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney! Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer swaps Hollywood royalty for actual future King as he rubs shoulders with Prince William at England game in Euro 2024 WrexhamEnglandShowbizOllie PalmerLeague OneEuropean Championship

Ollie Palmer has swapped Hollywood royalty for the future King, with the Wrexham striker rubbing shoulders with Prince William at Euro 2024.