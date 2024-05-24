Joao Felix, Folarin Balogun, Kalvin Phillips and the 21 most disappointing signings of the 2023-24 European season - ranked

With the campaign drawing to a close, GOAL takes a look at the players who haven't lived up to the hype at their new clubs

Transfers are unpredictable. Despite all of the scouting, research and negotiating that goes into bringing in a quality player to a top team, no one can truly know how it will pan out until a ball is kicked.

Sometimes, though, the very worst can happen. Whether it be through poor performances, managerial fallouts, or personal issues, some big-time moves simply don't work. And this season, there have been plenty of duds.

Whether it be the free-spending ways of Paris Saint-Germain, tight budgets of Barcelona or the usually-shrewd schemes of Borussia Dortmund, clubs around the continent have got it wrong. GOAL, therefore, takes a look at some of the worst deals made in European football over the past year...