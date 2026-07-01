Morgan Rogers in, Martin Odegaard out? Ex-Arsenal midfielder reacts to surprising transfer talk raging around Gunners captain & Aston Villa playmaker

Arsenal’s stance on the departures front could be impacted by arrivals, with top targets said to have been identified. Villa talisman Rogers reportedly figures prominently on that list, although the talented 23-year-old is said to come with a £130 million ($172m) price tag.

If another record-breaking deal were to be done there, could Odegaard be sacrificed to make room for an elaborate purchase? Schwarz added when that question was put to him: “I don't think Odegaard, no. But of course you have to balance the finances. You need to be sensible and sustainable as a club.

“But if you only look for the success of the football club on the pitch, I would think Odegaard will stay. And of course as a title winner and a champion, when you want to buy something, you have to pay a little bit more than someone else.

“You need to have one or two players in each position for sure. And if they are looking into it, then they know what they are missing, or maybe not missing but what they want to add to get stronger. And you have to be proactive and sometimes you have to take these options before you need it and get them rolling.

“He's [Rogers] a proven player in the Premier League and I like him a lot. He's a tremendous player and we saw what he did at Aston Villa. He's a good player that could be a good asset.

“I don't know if Arsenal need to sell someone. But if they have to balance the finances, then they have to look into it as well. Because you need to get new players as well into a dressing room for a new season to shape new dynamics, so not everyone gets comfortable where they were last year. You always have to trigger the players to perform better and to know that there's competition about each place and position to perform.”