Getty/GOAL
Morgan Gibbs-White over Elliot Anderson? Man Utd offered Bruno Fernandes succession advice amid talk of Nottingham Forest transfer raids
World Cup-bound Anderson has a £100m price tag
Having seen Anderson rise to prominence on the back of his 2024 transfer from Tyneside to Trentside, the former Newcastle star is now an established England international that should have a leading role to play for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup.
His asking price is likely to increase if a starring role is played on the grandest of sporting stages, with it already being suggested that Forest could be looking for £100 million-plus ($136m) for the talented 23-year-old.
- Getty
Could Man Utd fan Gibbs-White end up at Old Trafford?
Anderson is not the only sought-after asset on show at the City Ground, with Gibbs-White enjoying a stunning second-half to the 2025-26 campaign as the goals flow and a late bid for a World Cup berth of his own is mounted - amid fierce competition for places in the No.10 department.
He has been linked with a big-money move before and has never shied away from the fact that he grew up as a passionate Manchester United supporter. Could he be given the chance to call Old Trafford home?
The Red Devils have no need for a new creator-in-chief at this stage, as club captain Fernandes fills that role. The Portuguese is, however, only under contract until 2027 - with the option for a 12-month extension - and has been heavily linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League.
Man Utd need to put Fernandes succession plan in place
United need to have a succession blueprint in place, as they seek to become Premier League title contenders once more, and will have scouts around the world keeping an eye out for game-changers that boast match-altering ability.
Quizzed on whether the Red Devils will already be planning for life without Fernandes, and who could form part of those discussions, ex-United coach Meulensteen - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - said: “You always do that. You need to start looking at it.
“First, you need to analyse and break it down. What does Bruno give you? And that's the sort of qualities that you want to be replaced. Obviously, he's a hard worker, he's always fit, he always plays, and on the pitch he has got that ability to link the play from back to front in the best and quickest possible way - one pass over 60, 70 yards. He can hit that ball, he can drive the ball, he can carry it, he can obviously assist, and the goals he’s scored. That's the package that you're looking at.
“Now, are there many like Bruno about at this moment in time? Like, really similar players to him In the Premier League? There are similar players - [Martin] Odegaard does a similar job for Arsenal. And I would say [Rayan] Cherki, Bernardo Silva do similar jobs for City.
“Those are the things you need to start looking at. And Morgan Gibbs-White, I could see him in that sort of role. But Bruno is obviously an exceptional player.”
- Getty
Fernandes guiding Red Devils back into the Champions League
Forest have Gibbs-White, who often fills their captain’s armband, tied to a contract through to 2028. They will be reluctant to cash in this summer, with others already seemingly destined to head for the exits, but could see their hand forced in upcoming windows if the likes of United come calling.
Fernandes, who is looking to break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s single season assist record in the Premier League this term, appears destined to lead the Red Devils to Champions League qualification in 2026 and will likely stick around for at least one more year in a bid to rekindle former glories at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.