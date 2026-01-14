'The plan isn't working out' - Monaco deliver bleak Paul Pogba update after injury setback for 'frustrated' midfielder

An in-form Pogba would make a big difference for Monaco right now. Les Rouges et Blancs are down in ninth in France's top division, having lost six of their last seven league games, and are precariously positioned in the Champions League table at 19th.

There is clearly frustration on Monaco's side, with CEO Thiago Scuro admitting the club has had to deal with "challenges" in order to get Pogba back to full fitness and ready to contribute on the pitch.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Scuro said: "Clearly, the programme for Paul is not working as we expected in the beginning. We are working hard to find solutions for him.

"Personally, he is disturbed. The plan is always changing according to the situations that we face. A few small injuries in different parts of the body are bringing challenges to the process. We keep working to try to deliver what we agreed on in the summer when he arrived. This is our commitment."