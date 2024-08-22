Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain key - but ensuring Trent Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract must be Liverpool's top priority

All three will be out of contract next summer, but Richard Hughes' primary concern should be convincing their homegrown hero to stay at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold politely declined requests to stop and speak to journalists in the mixed zone at Portman Road on Saturday. "I don't know what you'd possibly want to speak to me about!" the Liverpool star said with a knowing smile on his face.

Alexander-Arnold had been the best player on the pitch in his team's Premier League opener at Ipswich, utterly integral to Arne Slot's reign beginning with an encouraging 2-0 win, with the stunning pass that led to the game's opener the undoubted highlight of the England international's crucial contribution.

However, the right-back was acutely aware that the waiting reporters didn't just want to speak about his influential performance. He knew full well that he would also have had to field questions about his future, given his current contract expires next summer.

In that context, Alexander-Arnold couldn't have handled the situation much better. He poured cold water on the burning issue of the day with an amusing response to interview requests.

However, the fact that Liverpool have yet to agree an extension with Alexander-Arnold is no laughing matter for the fans, who are understandably horrified by the prospect of losing a homegrown hero for nothing at the end of the season.