Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold offer reminders of their class while Lens suggest they can pip PSG to the Ligue 1 title: Winners and losers of the weekend's football around Europe

Had things gone differently last summer, Cesc Fabregas would have been Inter boss, not Chivu. The Spaniard was high on the Nerazzurri's wishlist, only for him to opt to remain with Como for another campaign, and it has gone pretty well thus far, with Fabregas' side into the Coppa Italia semi-finals while still in the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A.
Juve's defeat, coupled with Roma's draw with Napoli, opened the door for Como even further, but they were unable to take advantage, falling to a 2-1 home loss to struggling Fiorentina that was capped by Alvaro Morata receiving a late red card.
"I’m annoyed that I wasn’t able to help the boys understand the importance of the game. I showed them my experience as a footballer during the week, maybe too much, but it wasn’t enough," Fabregas said post-match. "It wasn’t a football match in the second half. Leaving that aside, the game has to be won with the right motivation and energy.
"I feel bad as a coach, because I wasn’t able to convey this to my players today. Maybe it was in our heads. We made a mistake in our attitude, we have to show more desire. I didn’t like the first half very much, the second half, I repeat, wasn’t a game of football."
The defeat leaves Como six points adrift of fourth-placed Roma with games against Milan and Juve to come this week that will likely decide whether a European push is realistic for the remainder of the season.