Mohamed Salah to link up with Lionel Messi in MLS?! Inter Miami 'willing' to make transfer offer for outgoing Liverpool icon

Salah has sent shockwaves through the football world by confirming he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. According to a report by The Independent, Inter Miami are willing to present a proposal to lure Salah across the Atlantic, ready to battle lucrative competing offers from the Saudi Pro League.

However, the move would not be without its complications. Miami currently have no Designated Player (DP) spots available, which are required to sign a player of Salah's stature outside the league's salary cap. To make the dream move a reality, the Florida-based franchise would need to perform a significant roster reshuffle this summer to accommodate his arrival.