‘I can’t believe it’ - Mohamed Salah gives explosive interview and says he’s been ‘thrown under the bus’ at Liverpool after being benched by Arne Slot for third straight match
Salah lets rip after Liverpool draw at Leeds
Salah told VG Sport: "I can't believe it, I'm very disappointed. I've done so much for this club, everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench, I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel. I said many times before that I have a good relationship with the manager, suddenly we don't have a relationship, I don't know why. It's not acceptable to me, to be honest. I don't know why it always happens to me. 'We throw Mo under the bus, because he's the problem.' I don't think I'm the problem."
