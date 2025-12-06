‘I can’t believe it’ - Mohamed Salah gives explosive interview and says he’s been ‘thrown under the bus’ at Liverpool after being benched by Arne Slot for third straight match

Salah told VG Sport: "I can't believe it, I'm very disappointed. I've done so much for this club, everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench, I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel. I said many times before that I have a good relationship with the manager, suddenly we don't have a relationship, I don't know why. It's not acceptable to me, to be honest. I don't know why it always happens to me. 'We throw Mo under the bus, because he's the problem.' I don't think I'm the problem."