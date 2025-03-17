Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

A new leader has emerged in MLS, with the Vancouver Whitecaps sitting atop the Supporters' Shield race with 16 points. Brian White and company secured their fourth straight win to open the season, making them the only club yet to drop points in 2025.

Others are hot on their heels after Matchday 4. Inter Miami sits second overall and leads the East after exacting revenge on Atlanta United - the club that knocked them out of the 2024 postseason - on Sunday. The Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, San Diego FC, and St. Louis CITY SC are also in the mix, each with eight points after securing results over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union dropped points for the first time this season, falling to Nashville SC.

Not everyone had a weekend to remember. The New England Revolution, Toronto FC, and Houston Dynamo all struggled. However, after Matchday 4, every team in MLS has finally gotten on the board, with both the LA Galaxy and CF Montreal earning draws.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: previous date was March 10.