MLS Power Rankings: Inter Miami remain undefeated after big win over Columbus while FC Cincinnati, Seattle Sounders and Charlotte FC all have big weekends

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 9 was explosive, especially in the Eastern Conference.

All of it was highlighted by Inter Miami's massive victory over the Columbus Crew. The Herons defeated Wilfried Nancy's men 1-0 in front of over 60,000 fans in a clash between the last two undefeated teams in the league.

FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC, meanwhile, both earned huge victories to see them climb to the top of the conference in first and second place, respectively, tied on 19 points. Miami and Columbus now both sit on 18, in third and fourth.

In the Western Conference, the Seattle Sounders found themselves on a scoring frenzy, defeating Nashville SC for a much-needed victory. League-leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, were stalled by St. Louis CITY SC for a scoreless draw, handing them a brief setback after their terrific beginning to the campaign.

Sporting Kansas City put five goals past the San Jose Earthquakes in an eight-goal thriller, while LAFC and Portland Timbers shared a point after an exciting 3-3 draw.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on April 14.