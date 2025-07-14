Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

The CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup are officially wrapped. With it, players have returned to clubs, teams are at full strength, and MLS is back in the swing of things as the second half of the campaign is well underway.

Matchday 24 of the campaign saw riveting action take center stage across the league, including a thrilling comeback in the Hell is Real derby from the Columbus Crew, and a magnificent brace from Lionel Messi to secure three points for Inter Miami in a top-5 Eastern Conference clash with Nashville SC.

Then, the Vancouver Whitecaps' downward spiral across June into July extended into the weekend, with a disappointing showing against the Colorado Rapids leaving them with their heads in their hands. They were joined by the Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, D.C. United and NYCFC in letdowns across the Matchday.

Article continues below

It's full team ahead now for the rest of the season, and with the summer transfer window opening in 10 days, clubs will be engaging in conversations on how to bolster their rosters in the coming weeks.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings update: June 30.