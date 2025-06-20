Milos Kerkez set for Liverpool medical as Reds tie up final details of £40m deal with Bournemouth

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeMilos Kerkez set for Liverpool medical as Reds tie up final details of £40m deal with BournemouthM. KerkezLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersBournemouthMilos Kerkez is reportedly set for his Liverpool medical as the Reds tie up the final details of a £40 million ($54m) deal with Bournemouth.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKerkez on brink of Liverpool moveTransfer fee with BournemouthMedical could take place next weekFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱