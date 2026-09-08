Joe Willock strikes late as Newcastle edge past Millwall in Carabao Cup

Newcastle have booked their place in the Carabao Cup last 16 after securing a hard-fought victory over Millwall. Jaissle named a strong starting XI for the third-round tie at the Den. Despite fielding a formidable line-up, the Premier League side struggled to find their rhythm in the final third.

The 2025 winners dominated possession but looked incredibly blunt in front of goal for much of the evening. Willock eventually proved the hero, saving the visitors from the jeopardy of a looming penalty shootout. His decisive late intervention ensured Jaissle maintained his unbeaten start to the campaign.