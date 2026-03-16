Mikel Arteta warns Max Dowman his 'amost impossible' impact against Everton is 'not relevant anymore' as Arsenal teen is challenged to keep going

Arteta has sent a clear message to Dowman, insisting his record-breaking goalscoring exploits against Everton are already a thing of the past. The Arsenal boss was full of praise for the teenager's historic impact, which saw him play a key role in their late opening goal before he killed the game off with a dazzling solo run, but reminded him that football moves quickly

"To do what he did in such a moment, very rare to see or impossible almost," Arteta said. "He's done it and now it's football and what you've done a few days ago is not relevant anymore, it's about the next one."