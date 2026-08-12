Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to reignite Ezri Konsa interest despite massive Aston Villa valuation differences

Arsenal have reignited their transfer interest in Konsa after having a bid rejected earlier this summer. According to the BBC, the club only offered £30 million for the 28-year-old, a figure that Aston Villa immediately dismissed.

The Midlands side want double that amount for a player who played a key role in their Europa League triumph and helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Despite the massive gap in valuation, Mikel Arteta remains determined to bring the versatile defender to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal accept they will need to significantly improve their original offer, but the final decision ultimately rests with Aston Villa, who hold full control over the player's immediate future.