AFP
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to reignite Ezri Konsa interest despite massive Aston Villa valuation differences
Reigniting the transfer interest
Arsenal have reignited their transfer interest in Konsa after having a bid rejected earlier this summer. According to the BBC, the club only offered £30 million for the 28-year-old, a figure that Aston Villa immediately dismissed.
The Midlands side want double that amount for a player who played a key role in their Europa League triumph and helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Despite the massive gap in valuation, Mikel Arteta remains determined to bring the versatile defender to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal accept they will need to significantly improve their original offer, but the final decision ultimately rests with Aston Villa, who hold full control over the player's immediate future.
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Defensive crisis forces market action
The renewed push for Konsa is directly motivated by an injury to William Saliba, which the Frenchman picked up whilst playing for his national team. With Saliba potentially sidelined for a considerable spell, Arsenal lack elite depth behind their primary centre-back partnership. While the club have successfully signed Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis in this window, no major defensive additions have been made yet.
Alternative targets like Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jacobo Ramon have been considered, but Konsa remains the priority. The defender is reportedly open to leaving Villa Park, though he is not actively forcing a move. Currently on an extended holiday following his World Cup exertions, Konsa missed the recent UEFA Super Cup clash.
Contract situation and potential sales
Aston Villa are eager to extend the contract of Konsa, who currently has two years remaining on his deal. However, they are acutely aware that his transfer value could drop in the coming months if fresh terms are not agreed.
Unai Emery has already demonstrated that the club are prepared to let first-team stars leave if their valuations are met. Earlier this summer, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea in a British record move, Youri Tielemans was allowed to sign for Manchester United, and Lucas Digne returned to Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal hope this willingness to sell will eventually work in their favour, provided they can inch closer to the daunting £60m price tag demanded for the centre-back.
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What to expect in the coming days?
Arsenal must act swiftly if they intend to submit a formal, improved offer before the window closes. Aston Villa will maintain their firm stance, leaving Arteta to decide if Konsa is worth the massive financial outlay. If a compromise cannot be reached, Arsenal have to quickly pivot to alternative targets or rely on internal reshuffling to cover their defensive void.
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