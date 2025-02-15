Mikel Arteta responds to Ethan Nwaneri being compared to Lionel Messi as ex-Chelsea and Liverpool star hails 'beautiful' Arsenal teenager following Leicester display
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to Ethan Nwaneri being likened to Lionel Messi after his impressive display against Leicester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nwaneri stars in Arsenal's win at Leicester
- Teenager likened to Argentine legend Messi
- Arteta responds to such comparisons