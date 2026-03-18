Mikel Arteta praises 'magical moment' from Eberechi Eze as Arsenal boss highlights 'understanding' between midfielder and Gunners team-mates

Speaking after the final whistle, Arteta said: “We started the game so well and we were a threat from every angle. Their keeper kept them in the game and we needed a magical moment from Ebs to give us the lead. Then in the second half Declan's action gave us the opportunity to win the game and we had four or five situations where we should've scored a third but overall we fully deserved to win and be into the quarter-finals."

Eze has become a vital cog in the Arsenal machine since his summer move to the Emirates, and his manager believes the midfielder is only getting better as he gels with his new team-mates. The boss was quick to point out that the England international's fitness and rhythm are key factors to his good form.

Arteta added: "Ebs is playing every three days, he has rhythm, has an understanding with the players and this [the goal] is why he is here. He is building an understanding with all of them and when you start to make key moments in games that lifts your confidence. Declan was immense, him and the whole team - the manner they go into every ball and the passion they show is remarkable."