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One down, three to go! Will Mikel Arteta eclipse Arsene Wenger’s Premier League title record at Arsenal? Former Gunners star explains why holders can kick on
Arteta delivered Arsenal's first title since the 'Invincibles'
That would already have been achieved had Arteta not seen the Gunners endure three successive runners-up finishes before finally dragging themselves across the championship line.
The exploits of fabled ‘Invincibles’ have been emulated, with a first domestic crown since 2003-04 being captured. Legendary French tactician Wenger was calling the shots back then, with Le Professeur spending 22 memorable years at the helm. He oversaw three title successes while working with Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Co.
Arsenal’s class of 2026 includes the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes, with each passing transfer window bringing with it the promise of further big-money additions.
If Arteta can continue to strengthen and reshape his ranks, then there is every reason to believe that more major silverware - including a first Champions League triumph - will follow.
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Can Arteta top Wenger & win four Premier League titles?
Pressed on whether Arteta can top Wenger’s title haul, ex-Gunners midfielder Schwarz - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “I think the hardest one is always the first one. They have been very close the other three years. So sometimes it gives the players a certain confidence, a certain belief.
“They have done it. They know they are capable of it, so their mental strength will be much stronger this season. They know they have done it, so they are not in a new situation. They are in a situation that they have done.
“So it will be much more positive, more resilient, can handle the pressure better. Because to win a title or a Premier League, you need to know how to suffer. You need to be very strong. It's not the good games that make you a champion, it's the lesser games that you have maybe not performed but still get the results. It's making the difference.
“I believe the squad is very good. They have the right manager. It seems like it can be very positive for next season.”
What Arteta has said about his long-term future
Arteta has said when asked about his long-term future: “I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. That is how you react, how you talk here, how you go in the dressing room, the message that you send, how much the players follow you.”
He added when quizzed on emulating Wenger’s longevity: “I always said that you need support, I said it before. From the ownership and the board, it's great. At the end, the most important one is those players. You open that door, you confront them, you talk to them and they are like this [surprised] or they are like this [sleeping].
“For six years, I have seen just players with a level of attention and desire to learn and give the maximum to the team. That is what keeps me in this job. Nothing else. And, obviously, winning a lot of football matches that, percentage wise, I think is quite high. That is the only way. If not, you cannot survive in this environment.”
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Arsenal expected to discuss new contract ahead of 2026-27 season
Arteta’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027. The expectation is that fresh terms will be discussed and signed before too long, with Arsenal reluctant to tinker with a winning formula.
They will soon be returning to pre-season training, with a series of friendly dates set to carry them into a curtain-raising Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 16. Five days later, the Gunners will open the 2026-27 Premier League campaign when playing host to newly-promoted Coventry.
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