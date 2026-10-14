'That's for him!' - Mikel Arteta dedicates Arsenal's 3-0 Champions League win over Lille to special figure who is 'going to live forever' at the club

Victory over the Ligue 1 outfit carried added emotion for Arteta, who had learned of Friar's passing via a morning phone call from managing director Richard Garlick. Speaking after the final whistle, Arteta said: "That's for him. I'm sure that he has enjoyed the win, the manner that the team played. I know that he was very, very proud about the position of the club right now, the players that we have and the unity and the connection that we have built.

"It's a really sad day. When I woke up, I received a call from Richard Garlick to let me know that Ken had passed away. I had the honour to meet him, to spend time with him, to learn from him.

"There are people that fulfil their role in a football club and there are very, very few that are able to translate his aura, his personality, his love for the club, to build an identity, to build a culture, to build values and to have the vision for what was next for this football club and to have that incredible mind to create what he has created for the club."