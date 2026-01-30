(C)Getty Images
Mikel Arteta compares relationship with Pep Guardiola to Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal rivalry as 'mind games' come into title race between Arsenal & Man City
Friends before rivals
Arteta and Guardiola first crossed paths at Barcelona’s La Masia academy when Arteta was 15, before working closely together during Arteta’s three-year spell as part of Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City. Since Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager in 2019, the two clubs have regularly found themselves competing at the top of the Premier League, with Guardiola usually coming out on top.
Arsenal head into Saturday’s trip to Leeds with a four-point lead at the summit, while City continue their pursuit, having won six of the last eight league titles. Guardiola recently described Arsenal as "the best team in the world" and referenced City’s experience of sustaining a title challenge deep into the season as they look to keep pace with their rivals, who have been attempting to break their Premier League trophy curse for over 20 years.
Arteta makes Federer and Nadal comparison
When asked whether those comments could be interpreted as mind games, Arteta dismissed the idea. "With me? I don't think so," he said. "We don't talk like with my wife every three days but we talk generally. He talks about how he feels and that's it. If there are mind games, there are mind games but I don't pay too much attention because at the end you have to go on the pitch and deliver."
Arteta suggested it should not be surprising that he remains close to Guardiola despite their rivalry, arguing that mutual respect should remain central to elite sport. He referenced Nadal and Federer, who dominated men’s tennis for over a decade while maintaining a strong personal relationship, winning a combined 42 Grand Slam titles.
"For me the surprising thing would be not to [maintain that relationship]," Arteta said. "I think it would be a really bad example for sport. In sport you have to learn and probably the biggest lesson that sport has given us is the relationship that for example that Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer had.
"I am not at that level at all. But one of the best in the history, or the two best sportsmen, the relationship they have between them when they have to play a final, one against one against each other, so how am I not going to have a great relationship with someone that I admire, I worked with and is a colleague? But it is the same as any other opponent. When it goes to the court, to the pitch, that's for the winner."
City attempting to close gap at summit
City have attempted to reduce the gap this month with the signings of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo in deals worth a combined £84m. Arteta said the club’s transfer activity came as no surprise.
"That's business," he said. "I know what they are going to do and what they've been doing over the last 10-15 years. Obviously, no surprise. They want to win and they will do everything they can to win."
Arsenal expect both William Saliba and Jurrien Timber to be available for the Leeds fixture after the pair missed the midweek Champions League win over Kairat Almaty, but will be looking over their shoulder having lost at home to Manchester United last time out in the top flight.
City or Arsenal for the title?
It appears the title will either be heading back to Manchester this season or down to north London. Although Aston Villa are still in the hunt, there are no expectations for the Midlands club to keep pace with City and Arsenal until May. Each point is now becoming crucial to both clubs, and they will meet again at the Etihad on April 18 for what could be a title decider.
