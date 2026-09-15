Mikel Arteta issues challenge to Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman ahead of Carabao Cup clash

For Dowman, the Carabao Cup holds significant personal meaning. It was in this competition last term that he was handed his first start for the Gunners in a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the fourth round. Despite his rapid ascent, the 16-year-old has been an unused substitute on four occasions this season, including the recent trip to Italy to face Napoli. While fans are eager to see the creative midfielder back in action, Arteta is carefully managing his workload to ensure he continues his upward trajectory without burning out too early.

The competition for places in the Arsenal engine room has never been fiercer, particularly with the likes of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze bolstering the attacking options. The Carabao Cup provides a vital window for Dowman to prove he belongs among the senior stars on a more regular basis.