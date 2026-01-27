AFP
'Jump on that boat!' - Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal team meeting with rallying cry to fans who booed players after Man Utd loss
Arteta moves to calm nerves
Arteta has acknowledged the fans' high expectations and made it clear that unity is paramount for the challenges ahead in their pursuit of a first Premier League crown in 22 years and also put an end to the three consecutive second-place finishes. The Spaniard has also refused to blame the supporters, instead focusing the team's energy on their own performance and the collective mindset required for a successful end to the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta: 'We deserve to live like this'
Speaking to reporters, Arteta said: "The reaction has been excellent. We took a moment to bring the temperature down, to pause and to reflect and ask two questions. One is, how do we feel, and how do I feel myself? And then, how are we going to live the next four months? And it was so encouraging and beautiful because what came out of that is very simple. We have earned the right to be in a great position in four competitions, and in the next four months, we're going to live and play with enjoyment, with a lot of courage and with the conviction that we're going to win it.
"And this is going to be the mindset and where we're going to put the energy. And I'm just hoping that everybody that is related to this club, especially our supporters, jump on that boat because this is the way that we're going to live the next four months because we deserve to live like this."
Challenges coming thick and fast
With the crucial final months of the season looming, Arteta is determined to ensure that past title race stumbles do not weigh on the current squad's mentality. The team, currently four points clear at the top of the table despite recent setbacks, now faces a crucial Champions League clash, providing an immediate opportunity to demonstrate their resolve and rebuild momentum with the fans firmly behind them. The manager remains convinced that the team's reaction and mindset following the United game are excellent indicators that they are ready to go the distance.
- Getty Images Sport
No excuses as injuries mount up
Arsenal face Kairat Almaty at the Emirates on Wednesday in their final Champions League league phase game, knowing they have already secured a place in the last 16 and a draw will guarantee a first-place finish. Kairat are struggling at the bottom of the table after conceding 19 goals in seven matches, but the Gunners will be without the injured Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, with Mikel Merino and Declan Rice ruled out through suspension.
But Arteta said he won’t use the absences as an excuse, should his side put in a below-par performance, he said: "It’s been like this for the first seven months of the competition. Whether it was with this competition, the domestic league and the Champions League, or with international players playing for their countries as well. There is nothing new. The good news is that we have some players back as well who are going to be helping us. We are used to it, so that’s never going to be an excuse."
Advertisement