AFP
'Kevin was amazing' - Mika Godts salutes De Bruyne masterclass in Belgium victory against Italy
Visiting forwards silence Rome crowd
Belgium took command from the outset as they capitalised on hesitant defending inside a stunned Stadio Olimpico. Godts broke the deadlock with a neat low finish before substitute Dodi Lukebakio wrapped up a 2-0 win on the break. The result condemned the Azzurri to only their second home defeat in 40 years where they conceded at least twice without scoring.
- Flash Press Agency
Godts praises midfield maestro
Speaking to UEFAafter the final whistle, the Paris Saint-Germain forward loved every minute of the attacking display orchestrated by De Bruyne, though he was quick to warn against complacency.
Discussing the display and the playmaker's masterclass, Godts said: "We played very well, especially in the first half when we created plenty of chances. It was fun. We have a lot of talent upfront, and Kevin [De Bruyne] was amazing with those passes. However, we play again in three days, and we must remain humble."
Managerial transition transforms visiting fortunes
Victory in the capital provided Van Bommel with an ideal start following his appointment as Belgium boss. For Roberto Mancini, who replaced Gennaro Gattuso in July, it proved a grim beginning to his second tenure in the Azzurri dugout. Gianluigi Donnarumma made a string of fine saves to prevent further damage, but Belgium's total control in midfield exposed a painful gulf in class.
- AFP
Demanding schedule awaits both nations
Next up for Belgium is a blockbuster home meeting with France on Monday, September 28. Across the continent, Italy must regroup quickly for a tricky test against Turkiye. How both sides handle this rapid turnaround will set the tone for the rest of their campaign.
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