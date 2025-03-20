Michelle Agyemang: The rise of Arsenal's latest academy star set to become the Lionesses No.9 of the future

The 19-year-old is currently impressing out on loan at Brighton as she waits to inevitably make her mark on the Gunners' first team

Arsenal seem to have a knack for producing centre-backs. England icons Anita Asante and Casey Stoney both spent time in the club’s academy, with Leah Williamson, the current Lionesses captain, and Lotte Wubben-Moy, part of the team that won the European Championship in 2022 and reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, currently strong ambassadors for the youth set-up in the Gunners’ first team. In a parallel universe, perhaps Michelle Agyemang, the relentless 19-year-old goal-machine representing the club on the women's NXGN 2025 list, is aiming to be next up on that production line.

However, while it was in the heart of defence that the England youth international found herself when she first started to kick a ball around as a little girl, it wouldn’t stick, even if she still enjoys playing there occasionally in training. “Defending can be fun sometimes,” she laughs. “Sometimes!”

Instead, Agyemang has blossomed into one of the most exciting teenage strikers on the planet, her reputation growing from exploits in England’s youth national teams and a fruitful loan spell in the Championship with Watford. Now, with the aid of another temporary stop in Brighton, she has her sights set on taking that to the top level.