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Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado makes sensational career move as he agrees to lead Brazilian minnows North EC
Ambitious minnows confirm shock appointment
The Montes Claros outfit have officially confirmed the appointment of Salgado to spearhead their ambitious long-term project. Founded in 2022, North EC have enjoyed a meteoric rise through the football pyramid, securing back-to-back promotions before clinching the Campeonato Mineiro Modulo II title in 2025. Their rapid progression culminated in lifting the Trofeu Inconfidencia during their top-flight state league debut in 2026, sealing unprecedented berths in national competitions.
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Gladiators unveil high-profile dugout leader
Club chiefs announced the arrival of their high-profile tactician across social media channels, underlining their bold ambitions for the future. Welcoming the two-time European champion to Montes Claros, the club's official statement read: "Leading North in the greatest chapter of our history. Michel, here you will find a city, a region, and a fanbase that dare to dream big. You bring experience from the biggest stages. We bring the resilience of those who never stopped believing. Michel Salgado is North. 2027 is on the horizon. And North are ready to push boundaries."
Galactico pedigree replaces Brazilian predecessor
Salgado's arrival continues the club's penchant for appointing illustrious football figures, following on from 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson in the dugout. The 50-year-old boasts immense pedigree from a decorated decade at Madrid, having claimed two Champions League crowns and four La Liga titles during the iconic Galacticos era. Prior to his switch to South America, the former full-back oversaw youth development with Saudi Arabia's under-15 and under-16 squads, as well as the Future Falcons initiative.
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Domestic preparations precede historic campaign
Salgado has been afforded ample time to shape a competitive squad before North EC get their first taste of national league and cup action. The Minas Gerais minnows are scheduled to make history in the fourth tier of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie D while simultaneously testing themselves in the Copa do Brasil. Adapting his European tactical principles to the demanding landscape of South American football will represent arguably the sternest test of the Spaniard's managerial career.
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