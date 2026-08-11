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Michael Owen backs Arsenal to retain Premier League title but warns Man City and Tottenham are ready to challenge
Owen backs Arsenal to defend their crown
Arsenal finally ended their long wait for silverware last season when Mikel Arteta led them to a historic first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners have wasted no time in strengthening their squad for the title defence, securing the marquee signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United to bolster their midfield options.
Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen believes that while Arsenal are the team to beat, the title race will be far from a procession.
Speaking to Metro, Owen explained his stance on the upcoming battle at the summit of the table. ‘I think there can be a few title challengers this season,’ Owen said. ‘You look at Arsenal’s points tally and it wasn’t in the nineties so they only have to drop a little and with Chelsea not in Europe, they can mount a challenge."
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New faces in the dugout to challenge the Gunners
The landscape of the Premier League has shifted significantly over the summer with several major managerial appointments. Liverpool have turned to Andoni Iraola to replace the outgoing Arne Slot, while Chelsea have handed the reins to Xabi Alonso following a disappointing domestic campaign.
Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has made a high-profile return to Manchester City. Owen is particularly optimistic about the impact the new Spanish managers will have on their respective clubs, tipping Liverpool and Chelsea to be the primary threats to Arsenal’s supremacy this season.
"Last season at Liverpool wasn’t great, the style of play wasn’t as good as it had been and they conceded far too many goals,’ Owen said. ‘But Slot leaving and Iraola replacing him means a new style of play. He brings a lot of excitement from the way he played at Bournemouth, but Liverpool are a much bigger club and the pressure mounts up now."
Chelsea and Manchester City outlook
Chelsea represent the wildcard in Owen's prediction, particularly as they do not have the distraction of European football to contend with this year. The Blues have once again been active in the transfer market, and Owen believes Alonso could be the man to finally unify a bloated and expensive squad.
"Chelsea have once again spent big in the transfer window, but maybe this time, they have a manager who can control the dressing room and get the best out of the players, for them to play as a team and be consistent," he said. ‘It is a big factor not having European football and should give them a chance to perform well during the season."
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United and Spurs to complete the top six
Further down the table, Michael Carrick is gearing up for his first full season as the permanent manager of Manchester United after taking over in an interim capacity last year. While the Red Devils have high ambitions, Owen is concerned that their return to the Champions League might stretch a squad that he deems currently insufficient for a multi-front assault.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to return to the European spots under Roberto De Zerbi following an expensive summer recruitment drive that has increased expectations in North London.
"I don’t think the squad is there right now," he said. "They need to add a few more players to cope with the increased demands of all competitions, especially the Champions League. I would think Man Utd are looking to strengthen more and I would be surprised if they didn’t."
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