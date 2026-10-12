Will Michael Carrick be sacked? Michael Owen explains why under-fire Man Utd boss ‘deserves time’ heading into ‘difficult’ run of away games

Asked if he fears for Carrick heading into a run of three successive away games, with four of United’s next five fixtures taking place on the road, ex-Red Devils striker Owen - who was speaking with GOAL as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information - said: “I was looking at the next set of fixtures for Manchester United and they're bloody difficult. A lot of away games.

“The next away game in the Premier League is Leeds, and Leeds are playing really well. Obviously we all know about their rivalry. That's going to be some atmosphere. They'll smell blood. There's an opportunity there to win at Elland Road.

“I'm a big Carrick fan. I thought he should have been given the job. I understand that there's pressure surrounding the job. Absolutely. But how well he did last season, I think he absolutely should be given time.

“And if you look at it, they were massively unlucky against Everton. They scored with one of the goals of the season, the last kick of the game. They were robbed out of points by VAR in the Manchester derby. They've been really unlucky, in my opinion, to not have a few extra points.

“The performance wasn't great against Spurs, granted, but I do like the team. I think it's a lot better team now than it has been in the last few years. And I think that they've got the potential to have a decent enough season.

“There's people trying to put pressure, but I do think he deserves a fair bit more time for what he's done so far.”