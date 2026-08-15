'We will be there' - Michael Carrick sends rallying cry to Man Utd fans after disappointing AC Milan defeat

Manchester United's final preparations for the new Premier League campaign took a significant hit as they were dismantled by a clinical AC Milan side. Things initially started brightly for Carrick's men when Harry Maguire rose highest to head home a Bruno Fernandes corner after just two minutes, but Milan drew level in the 37th minute when Goncalo Ramos set up Samuel Chukwueze for the equaliser.

United had a golden opportunity to go in ahead at the interval, but Fernandes saw his firmly struck penalty saved, leaving the scores level at the break. Patrick Dorgu did manage to restore United's advantage after seizing on a sloppy back-pass from Filippo Terracciano, but the defensive structure completely unraveled thereafter. United were pegged back once more when Alphadjo Cisse ghosted in at the far post as Chukwueze tore Carrick's side apart down the right. The Nigerian winger then set up Ramos to nod Milan in front for the first time, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek exploited that same vulnerable flank to make it four and wrap up a dominant display.