'I wouldn’t isolate them' - Michael Carrick jumps to the defence of Man Utd duo after Carabao Cup horror show against Brighton

Man United crashed out of the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening following a dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Brighton. The hosts initially cruised into a 2-0 lead within the opening 10 minutes before suffering a total defensive collapse at Old Trafford.

The fixture marked the first time Yoro and Heaven started together in central defence this season. However, the youthful partnership struggled to cope with the Seagulls' attacking threat as the visitors completed a historic comeback.

Heaven was directly implicated in Brighton's opening goal, while both youngsters were caught out of position for the subsequent equaliser and the decisive third strike. The result meant Brighton became the first visiting team in more than 50 years to win at United after trailing by two goals.



