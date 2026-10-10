'It hurts a lot' - Carrick understands Man Utd fans' boos after late capitulation

The poor start to the campaign has only heightened the tension around Old Trafford, with Manchester United failing to win five of their opening six Premier League matches this season (D3 L2) - as many games without a victory as they recorded across 17 league fixtures under Carrick last term.

Addressing the reaction from the stands, Carrick did not hide from the emotional toll the criticism took on him and his players. 'It is not nice, it hurts a lot because I care about this club. But I understand the disappointment, the reality is what it is, we need to get back to winning games,' the former midfielder told BBC Match of the Day.

The game itself was a story of two halves, with United starting in a sluggish fashion that allowed Spurs to dictate the tempo. Reflecting on the initial stages, Carrick noted the difficulties his side faced in finding their rhythm. 'It was a mixed game. We found it tough to start with. For a number of reasons, we were not quite there. You could see it was a challenging time,' he admitted.