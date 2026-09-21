Michael Carrick delivers worrying Benjamin Sesko injury update as Man Utd striker suffers fresh setback

Sesko's absence compounds a difficult start to the Premier League campaign for United, who managed just one victory in their opening five matches after drawing against Fulham. The forward has made six appearances across all competitions this term, having initially returned as a substitute against Hull on the opening weekend.

There was some positive news for Carrick at Craven Cottage. Luke Shaw returned to the starting XI, while £70 million summer signing Carlos Baleba was named on the bench for the first time following an ankle problem. Speaking ahead of the game, Carrick noted: "Luke coming back is good for the squad. And having Carlos in the group for the first time... is important today."

However, other fitness issues persist across the squad. Matthijs de Ligt travelled to London but was unfit for the matchday selection, and winger Amad Diallo remains without an appearance this season.



