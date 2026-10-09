ZUMA Press Wire
Mexico star Raul Jimenez tips Club Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora for Borussia Dortmund move
Promising playmaker earns glowing endorsement
Tijuana attacking midfielder Mora has received high praise from veteran Mexico forward Jimenez. At just 17, the teenager has already established himself as a key figure in domestic football with Los Xolos. Jimenez firmly believes an elite European platform would provide the ideal environment for his young compatriot to fulfil his potential.
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'He has the potential'
Mora's long-term future became a central talking point when Jimenez was asked about young Mexican talent making the jump overseas. Speaking to Claro Sports, the 35-year-old striker offered his assessment: "He has the potential to play anywhere, but it can also be a gradual process, step by step."
When pressed on the most suitable destination for the midfielder's development, he added: "Where would I like to see him? Maybe in Germany, at Borussia Dortmund. They have their own style of play."
German suitors monitor emerging prospect
Dortmund were credited with an interest in Mora during the 2026 World Cup, with reports even suggesting initial contact was made before the trail went cold. The Bundesliga side subsequently bolstered their attack by signing Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias, alongside a loan move for Ethan Nwaneri.
While a prospective switch to Westphalia remains uncertain, the youngster is only at the beginning of his professional journey and is under contract at Tijuana until June 2029.
- Emilio Franco
Rehabilitation precedes next career milestone
Mora's immediate priority is recovering from an aggravated ankle injury alongside general discomfort in his hip and pubic area picked up on international duty. The fitness setback came amid a fine run of form, with the teenager registering five goals and one assist across seven Liga MX outings. Tijuana are eager to welcome the playmaker back into contention as they look to maintain their domestic momentum.
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